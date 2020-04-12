Dai Price Hits $1.02 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.02723680 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00207622 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00048413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OasisDEX, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, DDEX, Ethfinex, YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, AirSwap, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.