DAO.Casino Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.25 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 226.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 370.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $140,726.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001619 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,069.82 or 1.00095572 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010682 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

