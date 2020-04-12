DAOstack Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $113.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $113.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.83 or 0.02777854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00208559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

