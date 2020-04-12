Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.49. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,515. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

