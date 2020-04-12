Databroker Price Tops $0.0126 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $972,627.58 and $4,374.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.55 or 0.04566319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036936 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

