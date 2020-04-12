Datacoin (DTC) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $16,629.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003945 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000491 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

