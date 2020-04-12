Datawallet Market Cap Hits $129,375.70 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $129,375.70 and approximately $11,689.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Exmo, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.02723680 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 87.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00207622 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00048413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, Exmo and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.