Datum (DAT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $630,750.40 and approximately $10,103.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datum has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, COSS, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.02706251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00202836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.