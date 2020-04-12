DATx Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Rfinex, FCoin and HitBTC. DATx has a market capitalization of $247,997.94 and approximately $710,093.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.02795832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.