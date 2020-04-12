DECENT Price Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, DECENT has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BCEX, LBank and ChaoEX. DECENT has a total market cap of $750,249.85 and $685.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005842 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BCEX, LBank, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.