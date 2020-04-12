DecentBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $243,964.15 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $243,964.15 and $487.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.02715459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00206464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

