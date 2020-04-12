DECOIN Reaches Market Cap of $931,522.95 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $931,522.95 and approximately $3,730.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DECOIN has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,422,946 coins and its circulating supply is 26,292,563 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

