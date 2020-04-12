DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $697.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $697.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003931 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00043980 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Coindeal, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Crex24, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

