Denarius (D) Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. Denarius has a market cap of $553,887.80 and $54.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,304,650 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

