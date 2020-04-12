Dero (DERO) Hits Market Cap of $3.28 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. Dero has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $494,870.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004933 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Dero has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,623,424 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

