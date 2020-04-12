Dero (DERO) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $486,038.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00004825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,624,900 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

