Desire (DSR) Achieves Market Cap of $10,563.66

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Desire has a total market cap of $10,563.66 and $4,953.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Desire has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,866.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.02305658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.05 or 0.03379350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00617319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00774226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00076825 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00527813 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.