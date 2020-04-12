Desire Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Desire has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Desire has a market cap of $8,921.43 and approximately $6,502.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

