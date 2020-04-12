Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.18 ($18.81).

A number of research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €20.70 ($24.07) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Deutsche Telekom stock remained flat at $€12.37 ($14.38) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,209,569 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.66.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

