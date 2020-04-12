DeVault (DVT) Market Cap Hits $55,266.13

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. DeVault has a market cap of $55,266.13 and $66.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000298 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 239,969,951 coins and its circulating supply is 200,118,987 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.