DEX (DEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $156,904.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $156,904.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEX has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.02723680 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00207622 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00048413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

