DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) is one of 606 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DiaMedica Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DiaMedica Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Competitors 6433 17423 33889 1352 2.51

DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 220.95%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.44%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 -$10.65 million -3.33 DiaMedica Therapeutics Competitors $2.14 billion $269.53 million 0.24

DiaMedica Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -99.29% -88.09% DiaMedica Therapeutics Competitors -2,380.68% -221.90% -31.39%

Risk and Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.68, meaning that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics peers beat DiaMedica Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

