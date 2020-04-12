Diamond Tops 1-Day Volume of $326.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003096 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $734,926.39 and $326.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002237 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,455,832 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

