Digital Insurance Token Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $387,837.13 and approximately $23.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00777056 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001907 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.