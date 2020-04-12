Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 111% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $125,689.22 and $35.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 85.1% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001084 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,114,453 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

