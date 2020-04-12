DigitalNote Market Cap Tops $1.55 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $867.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00774805 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

