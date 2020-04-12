Digitex Futures Market Capitalization Achieves $36.70 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $36.70 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.02757307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00205871 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

