DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $208,807.07 and $1.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Coinbe and HitBTC. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.83 or 0.02777854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00208559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

