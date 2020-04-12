Dimecoin (DIME) Market Cap Achieves $889,567.08

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $889,567.08 and approximately $90.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017728 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003627 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000671 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

