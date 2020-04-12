Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $930,376.97 and approximately $97.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017507 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003066 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000645 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

