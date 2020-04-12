Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66. The company has a market cap of $187.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.88.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIV has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

