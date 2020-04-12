DMarket (DMT) Price Tops $0.11

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $255,636.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02759317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00205342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, YoBit, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.