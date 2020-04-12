Dock Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $381,159.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,645,469 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Fatbtc, CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

