Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post sales of $284.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.91 million to $289.00 million. Docusign posted sales of $213.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $3,027,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. Docusign has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

