Dollarcoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded down 52.8% against the dollar. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $2,444.22 and approximately $9.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.18 or 0.03390378 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00760625 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000566 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

