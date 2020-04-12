DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Cap of $187,315.79

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $187,315.79 and $4,067.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00617022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008386 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

