DOWCOIN (DOW) Tops One Day Volume of $1,540.00

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $176,973.24 and $1,540.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DOWCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003910 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067573 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00375832 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001050 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009291 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001607 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOW is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io.

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.