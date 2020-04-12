Dragon Coins Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $1,492.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.02757307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00205871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.