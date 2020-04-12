Dragon Option Reaches Market Cap of $4,607.46 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, ABCC, Bancor Network and BigONE. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $4,607.46 and approximately $6,315.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.02778093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00206364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,925,456 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hoo, ABCC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

