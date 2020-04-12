Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $52,792.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $52,792.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Allcoin, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 84% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.02782798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00206131 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Tidex, Gate.io, Allcoin, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

