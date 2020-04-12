Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of Dril-Quip worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

