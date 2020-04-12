DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Hits $210,618.25

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $210,618.25 and approximately $216.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019853 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014510 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005234 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

