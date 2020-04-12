DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Tops $198,481.19

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $198,481.19 and approximately $219.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014210 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014990 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005262 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

