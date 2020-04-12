Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $99,308.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.79 or 0.04290839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036944 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009598 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003392 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,286,663 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

