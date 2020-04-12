DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Stake Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

DXC Technology stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

