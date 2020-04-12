Dynamite 24-Hour Volume Reaches $156,225.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $171,449.71 and approximately $156,225.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00006612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003838 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00066985 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00378070 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001056 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009364 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012613 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 848,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,072 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.