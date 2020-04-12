e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.0517 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $884,910.45 and $1,705.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00601521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008784 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 265.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,946,667 coins and its circulating supply is 17,124,301 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.