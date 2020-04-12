e-Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $985,841.05 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $985,841.05 and $2,005.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00617986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008350 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,946,595 coins and its circulating supply is 17,124,229 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

