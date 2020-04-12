eBoost Market Cap Reaches $188,689.95 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 63.8% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $188,689.95 and $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00615382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008249 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000274 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

