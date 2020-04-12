EchoLink (EKO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,661.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. EchoLink has a market cap of $400,235.21 and $39,661.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

